A health worker in Goma fills a syringe with the Ebola vaccine before injecting a patient. File picture: Baz Ratner/Reuters

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) has given its stamp of approval for the Ebola vaccine. The experimental vaccine currently being used to prevent the spread of Ebola is manufactured by US company, Merck.

EMA has recommended a conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine.

The vaccine is the first vaccine for active immunization of individuals aged 18 years and older at risk of infection with the Ebola virus.

It has been tested with 16,000 individuals in several clinical studies in Africa, Europe, and the United States.