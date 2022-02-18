European Investment Bank to pledge €500 million under partnership launched by WHO, for more resilient health systems in Africa

CAPE TOWN – The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), in close co-operation with the European Commission (EC) and the AU has announced a partnership aimed at mobilising one billion euro of investment (R17bn) to support countries in closing the health funding gap. The groups said the aim of the investment is to build resilient health systems based on a solid foundation of Primary Health Care, to help countries reach the health-related SDGs.

“That means restoring, expanding and sustaining access to essential health services and increasing financial risk protection; access to vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, devices and other health products; scaling innovative primary health-care service delivery models and investing in a health workforce to deliver effective quality care.” The shared goals of the partnership will be achieved by applying a country-led and country-driven approach, identifying gaps in national health systems, designing strategies for interventions and their corresponding investment plans, investing in health system projects and programmes, convening capital providers, supporting implementation and monitoring impact. To initiate this partnership, the European Investment Bank will make available at least €500 million to support health systems strengthening and more specifically primary health care in Sub-Saharan African countries. This aims to mobilise at least €1 billion of investments, structured in co-operation with the EC and WHO, to support this initiative.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a powerful demonstration that when health is at risk, everything is at risk. Investing in health across Africa is therefore essential not just to promote and protect health, but also as a foundation for lifting people out of poverty and driving inclusive economic growth. “WHO is pleased to join forces with African partners, the European Investment Bank and the EU to marry this significant investment with WHO’s experience and know-how to build resilient health systems, and a healthier, safer, fairer future for Africa,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. “The partnership between the EIB and WHO is central to our response to the pandemic outside the EU, as part of Team Europe. Since the start of the pandemic the EIB has scaled up support for health investment, vaccine production and economic resilience across Africa and around the world. Today, we are pleased to confirm that the EIB will make available €500 million with the aim to mobilise €1 billion of new investment to strengthen public health across Africa.” said Werner Hoyer, president of the EIB.