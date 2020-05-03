Experience Victoria Falls through a wine bottle

Local wine brand Mosi Wines and Gin, together with Vollherbst Labels’ augmented reality smartphone app LABELinmotion, are inviting wine lovers to "virtually" travel to one of the world’s most visited natural sites, the Victoria Falls.

Sommelier and winemaker Joseph Dhafana said Mosi, an abbreviation to Mosi-oa-Tunya, is the Kololo name for the Victoria Falls translating as "the smoke that thunders".

This World Heritage Site is beautifully depicted as a line drawing on Mosi’s labels, the very same labels which now turns into colourful waterfall animations with the use of the LABELinmotion smartphone app.





Launched via Dhafana’s social media pages, he said: “Life is so unpredictable. Who would’ve thought when I started working with LABELinmotion for the augmented reality labels for Mosi that the world would be in lockdown months down the line? Currently, both my homeland, Zimbabwe, and my adopted land, South Africa, are experiencing lockdown – and no travel is allowed. It is sad as I believe that Victoria Falls is the most magnificent it has been in years. While we can’t see this incredible natural wonder at the moment, we can travel there with clever technology.”





Dhafana, who was awarded the prestigious 2019 Eat Out Wine Service Award for his contribution to wine service in the country, added: “I hope when the travel ban is lifted people would’ve been inspired by Mosi’s AR-enabled wine labels to travel to the Victoria Falls.”





Matthias Vollherbst, the managing owner of Vollherbst Labels and LABELinmotion, said he was eager to add a storytelling element to Mosi. “The fact that the labels are beautifully designed line drawings of one of Africa’s most famous landmarks, introduced such an opportunity to add an augmented reality layer to an already uplifting brand.”





Vollherbst said his company worked closely with Dhafana to ensure the AR experience reflected his personality. “Users will, therefore, hear Joseph’s voice when activating the AR experience as he guides them through an introduction of the Mosi brand, which has been animated into a thunderous Victoria Waterfall experience, complete with birdsong one can expect to hear when viewing this iconic wonder,” he said.





Download the LABELinmotion app on the Apple or Google Play store, in order to ‘unlock’ this living label.



