Explainer: here’s how South Africa is establishing a global diplomatic footprint

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa received letters of credence from foreign heads of mission designates on Thursday at Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane. Foreign representations in South Africa has now surpassed 180, including embassies and consulates.

[WATCH] The Heads of Mission-Designate from fourteen countries have arrived at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. They will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/zYVwhmc407 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) August 11, 2022 Ramaphosa welcomed the 14 incoming heads of foreign missions who have been assigned to lead their embassies and high commissions in South Africa. Interestingly to note, China, US and France are the top 3 countries have the highest diplomatic posts/missions abroad. Photo: Global Diplomacy

South Africa is establishing a big diplomatic footprint around the world On the continent, South Africa should improve collaboration and co-operation, through deeper integration and increased trade with its regional trade partners in Africa, and the global south, in general, particular emphasis should be placed on the role that South Africa can play in mediating the role and influence of the BRICS group and African countries, according to a report by the South African National Planning Commission, titled: Positioning South Africa in the World. How South Africa is becoming a global diplomatic player

– The Tripartite Free Trade Area is a significant step towards improved African integration and should be a priority in South Africa’s foreign policies. – Its inclusion into the powerful BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). – In anticipation of growth in the African and Asian regions, South Africa took a conscious decision to expand and strengthen its diplomatic missions in the two regions soon after 1994.

– South Africa has the 26th most powerful military in the world – According to analysts, South Africa’s ranking as a place for doing business holds a strong 4th position in the Sub-Saharan Africa region in 2020’s Ease of Doing Business study. – The country has established itself as the leading African voice in the Global South, through its proactive involvement in the multilateral fora like the United Nations, G20, BRICS, IBSA and the WTO. It has managed to forge close partnerships with the emerging powers, writes Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, the chief executive of the South African Institute of International Affairs

– South Africa is one of the wealthiest and most powerful countries in Africa, with 60.14 million people and a $5,121.04 nominal GDP per capita, according to the Global Fire Power Index Report. – South African foreign policy is premised on the African Renaissance concept of good governance. In 2020, Crisis Group International said South Africa should enhance its focus on Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, which lie at the intersection of national, AU and UN priorities. Pretoria should also redouble efforts to steer neighbouring Zimbabwe away from crisis.

In diplomatic terms, “mission” has multiple meanings. All embassies, consulates, and other diplomatic posts in foreign countries are known collectively as missions, and they all share the common mission of carrying out the foreign policy of the host country. What is a foreign mission or diplomatic mission? According to Legal Desire, a foreign or diplomatic mission is a group of persons sent from one country or state to another to represent them in the host country.

These persons are known as diplomats, or diplomatic representatives. Their main function is to enhance diplomatic relationship between host country and the home country and maintain peace between them. They strive to protect and meet the needs of nationals of the sending country who are living or travelling in the host country.

