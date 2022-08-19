Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 19, 2022

Explainer: Here’s why Emirates is suspending flights to Nigeria from September 1

Last month, Emirates asked Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s minister of aviation, to support the repatriation of its revenue, amounting to $85 million. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA Archives

Published 1h ago

Cape Town – Emirates announced on Thursday that it had put a hold on flights in and out of Nigeria because of its inability to repatriate funds from the West African country.

Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Here’s why Emirates is suspending flights to Nigeria

– According to Emirates, the suspension became necessary because of its inability to repatriate its funds from Nigeria.

– Last month, Emirates asked Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s minister of aviation, to support the repatriation of its revenue, amounting to $85 million, according to The Cable.

– Nigeria's aviation ministry says it is “working hard” to release trapped funds to the airline.

– The airline said there had been “no progress” in reaching Nigerian authorities for a solution.

Local Nigerian media is reporting that international carriers operating in Nigeria have repeatedly complained about their inability to repatriate funds to their home countries.

– According to Nigeria’s Punch Newspapers, blocked funds belonging to these airlines have risen to about $600m, thanks to the inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria to make the US dollar available for the carriers to repatriate.

– Nigeria is facing a foreign exchange crisis and this has seen the naira depreciate against the dollar.

– Interestingly, Africa's most-populous nation has shown more interest in cryptocurrencies than any other country since the digital assets began to decline in April, according to a study by price tracker CoinGecko.

IOL

travel and tourism air transport Emirates Nigeria Airports

