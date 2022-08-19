Explainer: Here’s why Emirates is suspending flights to Nigeria from September 1

Cape Town – Emirates announced on Thursday that it had put a hold on flights in and out of Nigeria because of its inability to repatriate funds from the West African country. Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here’s why Emirates is suspending flights to Nigeria – According to Emirates, the suspension became necessary because of its inability to repatriate its funds from Nigeria. – Last month, Emirates asked Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s minister of aviation, to support the repatriation of its revenue, amounting to $85 million, according to The Cable.

Story continues below Advertisement

– Nigeria's aviation ministry says it is “working hard” to release trapped funds to the airline.

Story continues below Advertisement

– The airline said there had been “no progress” in reaching Nigerian authorities for a solution. Local Nigerian media is reporting that international carriers operating in Nigeria have repeatedly complained about their inability to repatriate funds to their home countries. – According to Nigeria’s Punch Newspapers, blocked funds belonging to these airlines have risen to about $600m, thanks to the inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria to make the US dollar available for the carriers to repatriate.

Story continues below Advertisement