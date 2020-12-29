Fake Covid-19 test results go on sale in Nigeria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG- The government in Nigeria’s Lagos state has raised the alarm over sales of fake Covid-19 test results, Vanguard newspaper reported. It said the government had warned that processes were being put in place to clamp down on both buyers and sellers. "It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising individuals that sell fake Covid-19 results,“ Lagos commissioner for health Professor Akin Abayomi told the media on Monday. “We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute either to the full extent of the law.” Abayomi also threatened to deactivate the passports of travellers refusing to comply with Covid-19 testing protocols.

"Efforts are being made through our logistics arm to reach this group of people. These attempts have been met with challenges as several people used fake contact information while registering on the testing portal,“ he said.

For the sake and safety of the general public, such people should come for testing immediately, Abayomi added.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari said it was the time to intensify collective efforts at combating the spread of the virus.

"As the festive season approaches, I urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and stay safe. Non-essential trips and large social gatherings should be avoided or shelved completely," Buhari said via Twitter.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the West African country, has recorded over 28,700 cases and 236 fatalities.

In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 397 new cases of Covid-19 nation-wide, bringing the national tally to 84,811 cases to date. Of these, 71,357 people have recovered but 1,264 have died.

ANA