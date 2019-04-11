Sudan media said the armed forces would make an important announcement soon, sparking speculation that a coup attempt could be underway. Picture: AP

Khartoum - Sudan state television said on Thursday that the armed forces would make an important announcement soon, sparking speculation that a coup attempt could be underway against President Omar al-Bashir, who has led the country for 30 years. Earlier this week, soldiers clashed with uniformed intelligence and security service personnel who had tried to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters camped outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum.

At least 11 people died in the clashes on Tuesday, including six members of the armed forces.

"The armed forces will present an important statement shortly. Be ready for it," the announcement on state television read, without giving further details.

As people waited for further word, state television and radio played patriotic music, reminding older Sudanese of how past military takeovers unfolded in country.

Anti-government protests have escalated during the past few months, posing the most sustained challenge Bashir has faced during his three decades in power.

