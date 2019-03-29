Picture: geralt/Pixabay

Johannesburg – At least 15 people have lost their lives, and more wounded, after a car bomb exploded near a restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Thursday’s bomb was detonated on Maka Al Mukarama road a major thoroughfare packed with businesspeople and travellers, the East African reported.

Scenes of devastation were described with surrounding buildings damaged and vehicles tossed into the air. The wounded were rushed to hospital and the dead removed from the scene with the help of plastic sheeting.

Militant group Al Shabaab has been carrying out regular attacks in Mogadishu even though the group was driven out of the capital and had to regroup in the countryside.

At least four people were killed earlier this week in three blasts, including car bombs and roadside explosions.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's bombing.

