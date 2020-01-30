File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - Ghana's minister of employment and labour relations said on Thursday that the country was losing the fight against child labour, partly due to insufficient funds to eradicate the scourge. 

“It is either our efforts are not enough, or we are pretending to be working and the problem keeps surfacing,” News Ghana quoted Ignatius Baffour Awuah  saying. 

“We are losing the fight and it is an indictment on everyone [as] children... are at the receiving end.”

Awuah was addressing civil society groups and other stakeholders at a meeting set to establish protocols and guidelines for a child labour free zone in the capital city of Accra. 

Africa has the highest number of child labourers worldwide, with 1 in 5 children around the continent forced into work, according to research conducted by Action Against Child Exploitation (ACE).

The Japanese organisation has said that 72.1 million African children were estimated to be in child labour, while 31.5 million were in hazardous work.

Seventy per cent of all child labour occurred in the agricultural sector.   

According to research conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Ghana has about two million child labourers, with 200 000 engaged in "the worst forms of work", which includes hazardous labour. 

Awuah called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the country could one day be free of child labour and encouraged citizens to report the crime to authorities. 

African News Agency (ANA)