File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - Ghana's minister of employment and labour relations said on Thursday that the country was losing the fight against child labour, partly due to insufficient funds to eradicate the scourge. “It is either our efforts are not enough, or we are pretending to be working and the problem keeps surfacing,” News Ghana quoted Ignatius Baffour Awuah saying.

“We are losing the fight and it is an indictment on everyone [as] children... are at the receiving end.”

Awuah was addressing civil society groups and other stakeholders at a meeting set to establish protocols and guidelines for a child labour free zone in the capital city of Accra.

Africa has the highest number of child labourers worldwide, with 1 in 5 children around the continent forced into work, according to research conducted by Action Against Child Exploitation (ACE).