Harare - Zimbabwe state doctors who were fired for going on strike have rejected a government offer to return to work, their union said on Friday.
The doctors went on strike on September 3 to protest against poor wages, in some cases less than US$100 a month.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, which responded to the job boycott by firing 448 doctors and pursuing disciplinary action against more than 1 000 others, on Thursday offered to reinstate them if they returned to work within 48 hours.
Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade that has seen resurgent inflation soaring to three-digit levels, eroding salaries and bringing back bitter memories of the hyperinflation era of a decade ago.
According to the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), the last wage offer by the government would see the doctors earning a total package, including allowances, of Z$3 900 (about US$240) per month.