Bukavu - Four women and a child died when a landslide flattened their houses after heavy rain in Bukavu in eastern DR Congo, local sources said Saturday. "Five dead bodies have been found in Kadutu commune after a landslip following torrential rain" overnight, local civil representative Hypocrate Marume told AFP.

He said the victims were four women and a small boy -- a tally confirmed by mayor Munyole Kashama -- adding searches for further bodies were under way.

Kashama said at least four people had been injured.

A landslide last year killed 40 people in a fishing village in the northeastern region of Ituri.

