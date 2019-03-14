Cyclone Idai. Image: Supplied by SA rescue team

Blantyre - The death toll from flooding in Malawi has risen to 56, authorities said on Wednesday, as the meteorological department warned of more heavy rains to come from Tropical Cyclone Idai. More than 82,000 people have been displaced, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, with camps set up for those left homeless.

"Heavy rains and strong winds" are expected on Thursday and over the weekend, due to the development of Tropical Cyclone Idai in neighbouring Mozambique, Malawi's Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services warned.

Southern parts of Malawi are "at risk for locally damaging winds, flooding and significant travel disruptions as the Tropical Cyclone makes its way to Zimbabwe where it is expected to weaken and die on March 18, 2019," they said.

In 2013, more than 200 people were killed by flooding in Malawi.

dpa