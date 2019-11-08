File Photo: AP

Nairobi - Flash floods have killed at least 48 people and affected more than 144,000 people across Kenya, destroying key infrastructure and livelihoods in the East African nation, the United Nations said on Thursday. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which cited figures from the Kenya Red Cross Society said the rains have driven flash floods, mudslides and landslides in at least 25 counties, destroying key infrastructure across the country.

"The government's National Disaster Operation Centre (NDOC) also confirmed that at least 17,000 people have been displaced and 48 died due to the floods," OCHA said in its latest update on floods.

With the current weather forecasts, which predict heavy rains until the end of November, the NDOC expects these numbers to rise, including affecting 200,000 refugees living in settlements in Dadaab in northeast Kenya.

According to the report, sharp increases on food and fuel prices due to shortages have been reported in Mandera, parts of Wajir and Marsabit counties in northern Kenya, hindering access to food for the most vulnerable.