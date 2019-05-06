Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/African NewsAgency (ANA)

Johannesburg - First National Bank said on Monday it had set up an initiative to help those affected by storms and floods in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces as well as South Africa's neighbour Mozambique. The #HelptoRebuild initiative is an appeal to FNB customers and broader society to contribute towards relief efforts for displaced people and communities in the affected areas.

The initiative, publicised on social media, will use the donations yielded to support non-governmental organists and aid groups working to alleviate the impact of the humanitarian disasters.

"The recent cyclones and floods have had a devastating impact on communities in South Africa and Mozambique," FNB Public Sector Banking CEO Sipho Silinda said.

"Natural disasters of this magnitude require the participation of various sectors of society to band together and contribute towards relief efforts. We are actively identifying, participating and contributing to initiatives that make a difference for both individuals and communities in need."

African News Agency/ANA