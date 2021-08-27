Former Malawi minister accused of using state money to splurge on honeymoon

RUSTENBURG - Malawi’s former water minister Charles Mchacha and two others were released on bail on Friday, Malawi media reported. Rainbow Television reported that Mchacha, Henrie Njoloma and Moses Mwenye pleaded not guilty in the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said the three were arrested for alleged abuse of office involving K539,000 which was allegedly used to pay for Mchacha's honeymoon. Spokesperson Egrita Ndala said they were arrested on Thursday after the bureau received a complaint on August 24 alleging that the Lilongwe Water Board had paid for Mchacha’s honeymoon at a hotel in Blantyre. "The investigation established that Hon. Charles Mchacha while serving as minister of irrigation and water development abused his office by directing Dr Henrie Njoloma to facilitate access to lodging services and foodstuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tariffs," she said in a statement.