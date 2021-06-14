Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda hospitalised

The founding president of Zambia's freedom, Kenneth Kaunda, has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Lusaka, President Edgar Lungu said on Monday. "I call the nation to prayer for our beloved KK who is hospitalised, that God may touch him with His healing hand. He stood up for this great nation at its most critical moment, and so we can all stand up for him in his moment of weakness," Lungu said on his Twitter account.

Zambian media citing Kaunda's office reported that the 97-year-old former statesman has been unwell and was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre for medical treatment, without disclosing his illness. Kaunda, famously known as KK, served as the first president of Zambia in 1964, when the country gained independence from Britain. He ruled for 27 years and ceded power to Frederick Chiluba in the first multi-party elections in 1991. The news of Kaunda’s illness came a day after President Edgar Lungu fainted during the commemoration of Defence Forces Day on Sunday.

Secretary to cabinet and principal private secretary to the president Simon Miti reassured the public that the president was well. “The President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens including the international community, that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties," Miti said in a statement. He said Lungu had experienced a dizzy spell but recovered immediately. He then walked to his car and returned to his residence.

Lungu, who is campaigning for re-election in August, was hospitalised in 2015 after he fell ill in public. He came to power in 2014, initially replacing Michael Sata, who died unexpectedly before the end of his term. He then went on to win polls in 2016.