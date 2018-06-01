Harare ‑ Former local government minister and G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere, who returned to Zimbabwe two weeks ago from self-imposed exile, has been arrested for border-jumping.

The 47-year-old was summoned to Harare Law and Order section, where he reported in the company of his lawyer Jonathan Samkange.

Kasukuwere has since appeared before a Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande, who granted him bail of US$300 before his trial on June 11.

Prosecutor Francisca Mukumbiri told the court that between November 3, 2017, and May 22, 2018, Kasukuwere contravened section 24(1) of the Immigration Act after used an unofficial point to exit the country.

Kasukuwere fled the country shortly before former President Robert Mugabe resigned at the height of the coup in November last year.

He went into exile together with then-higher education minister Jonathan Moyo as well as Patrick Zhuwao, who was labour minister at the time.

Kasukuwere has been holed up in neighbouring South Africa, while Moyo is suspected to be in Kenya, whereas Zhuwao’s whereabouts are still not clear.

