Somalia al-Shabaab militants stormed into a base used by Ethiopian troops after ramming a suicide car bomb into the entrance in the latest assault on soldiers serving with the African Union's AMISOM force, the Islamist group said.

Mogadishu - Four Ugandan peacekeeping soldiers with the African Union (AU) have been killed by Al Shabaab extremists following an attack on a base in the south of Somalia, AP reported.

Sunday’s attack, which began with two suicide car bombings at the entrance to the heavily fortified Bulo-Marer base in Lower Shabelle, also left four other Ugandans injured while 22 of the attackers were killed and the rest repelled.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, on Monday lauded the AU troops in Lower Shabelle region for the gallantry they displayed, during the confrontation.

The troops fought off and successfully repulsed the terrorists who had launched simultaneous attacks on Forward Operating Bases in Quoryole, Bulomareer, and Golwein.

The militants were dealt a heavy blow, with at least 30 of them put out of action, following intense fighting.

Eight vehicles which ferried the terrorists, including two Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices were destroyed and an assortment of weapons recovered.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) paid tribute to these troops whose courage and sacrifice frustrated Al Shabaab’s intent.

“We honor our brave soldiers, who are resolute in continuing to neutralise the insurgents in order to restore peace and stability in Somalia,” said Madeira.

