File picture: David Mark/Pixabay

KINSHASA - Four unidentified bodies have been found in Congo amid the wreckage of a plane that had been carrying staff of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, the government said on Tuesday. The cargo plane, believed to have been carrying around eight passengers and crew, crashed last Thursday in Democratic Republic of Congo's central province of Sankuru.

The Antonov An-72 transport aircraft, which was operated by the air force on behalf of the presidency, was flying to the capital Kinshasa in the west of the country when it came down near the town of Kole.

It had disappeared from radar an hour after taking off from Goma in the east.

"Experts confirm that the debris found near Kole, Sankuru province, in the centre of the country, are indeed those of the An-72," the president's office said in a statement.