Nairobi, Kenya - Stray bullets killed four civilians, including a small child, during an al-Shabaab extremist attack in Kenya, authorities said Tuesday.
A Kenyan national police statement said the attackers targeted a telecommunications mast in eastern Garissa county near the border with Somalia, where the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group is based.
Police officers on patrol killed two of the attackers in the early morning assault, the statement said.
A teacher was among the dead, it added. Deputy county commissioner Kibet Bowen said all four civilians were killed by stray bullets in the fighting.
Kenyan police said bomb-making materials were seized after the attack near the village of Saretho.