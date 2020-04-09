Four killed in Nigeria during lockdown clashes

Pretoria - Four people were killed and ten injured after a clash between operatives of the civilian joint task force (JTF) and community members in Tirkania, a suburb of Kaduna in Nigeria.

Today Nigeria reported on Wednesday that a fight started after JTF officials tried to enforce a lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at a local market

A source, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Marafan Nasarawa, told the publication that after a standoff with residents, the officials left and later returned accompanied by police.

“The policemen from Kakuri dispersed the aggrieved youth with teargas. Later, we heard shots, live bullets as some youth threw stones at the police," Nasarawa said.

“Four of our boys were killed and we have buried them. We have 10 others who sustained gunshots injuries, seven are in critical condition as we speak. I called on the army and other community leaders to calm the angry youth, who had vowed to take revenge against the police."