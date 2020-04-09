Four killed in Nigeria during lockdown clashes
Pretoria - Four people were killed and ten injured after a clash between operatives of the civilian joint task force (JTF) and community members in Tirkania, a suburb of Kaduna in Nigeria.
Today Nigeria reported on Wednesday that a fight started after JTF officials tried to enforce a lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at a local market
A source, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Marafan Nasarawa, told the publication that after a standoff with residents, the officials left and later returned accompanied by police.
“The policemen from Kakuri dispersed the aggrieved youth with teargas. Later, we heard shots, live bullets as some youth threw stones at the police," Nasarawa said.
“Four of our boys were killed and we have buried them. We have 10 others who sustained gunshots injuries, seven are in critical condition as we speak. I called on the army and other community leaders to calm the angry youth, who had vowed to take revenge against the police."
Among the dead was a 30 year-old shot after rushing out of the bathroom to see what was happening outside, Today Nigeria reported.
“Musa rushed out of the bathroom when he saw youth jumping into our compound. So, he went straight to the gate to see who was chasing them that was how police shot him on the left hand and the bullet penetrated into his chest,” it quoted the man's father as saying.
According to World Health Organization figures on Thursday, Nigeria now has 276 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while six people have died.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported five cases in Kaduna.
African News Agency/ANA