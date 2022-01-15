Four people arrested in north Western Nigeria for eating human meat and selling human organs

Cape Town – Authorities in the north-western Nigerian state of Zamfara say they have arrested four people allegedly involved in cannibalism and selling human organs, according to local media. The suspects were arrested after detectives found a corpse in an uncompleted building with some body parts missing.

The discovery happened during an investigation into the disappearance of a nine-year-old boy, according to Kenyan online news website The Star. The suspects, two men and two teenage boys, were arrested last week, Mr Elkanah said, adding that other members of the gang were being tracked down, according to various reports. According to the authorities investigating the case, they told the media that preliminary investigations had revealed that the alleged ring leader had on two occasions paid the other suspects 500,000 naira (US$1,200) for the human parts.

In December, a joint security task force that raided kidnappers’ camps in southeastern Nigeria has allegedly discovered some people who eat fresh human flesh, according to a report by Sahara Reporters. The task force included the Nigerian military, police and department of state services (DSS). According to authorities, they discovered that the people in the village were practising cannibalism-eating human flesh because they found roasted human flesh on the scene, and several dead bodies, said the police.