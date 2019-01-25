Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Four friends who drowned in Mozambique will be laid to rest at the weekend, spokesperson for the bereaved families Bongani Diako said on Friday. "The bodies of Lesego Matsepe (20) Gregory Mfune (27) David Kaise (29) and Mmatholo Mogafe (24) will finally be laid to eternal rest this weekend," said Diako.

The tragedy occurred earlier this month in Mozambique where they had travelled to celebrate Mmatholo Mogafe’s birthday. It was a Monday, when the quartet took a trip to the Portuguese Islands for a swim, where the drownings occurred. It took a couple of days for all the bodies to be recovered from the sea.

The bodies were repatriated to South Africa earlier this week for burial.

Gregory Mfune will be buried on Saturday in Bethlehem, Free State. Funeral proceedings will be held at Thokoza High School from 7.30 am. David Kaise will be buried on the same day in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga.

"A joint funeral will be held on Sunday 27th January 2019 for Lesego Matsepe and Mmatholo Mogafe who are both from Groblersdal in the Province of Limpopo. The service will start at 07H00 at the Groblersdal Rugby Stadium," said Diako in a statement.

African News Agency (ANA)