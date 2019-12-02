Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area of Burkina Faso. File picture: Luc Gnago/Reuters

Johannesburg - Fourteen people died and several were injured in a "barbaric attack" on a protestant church in Burkina Faso's east, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said late on Sunday. "I condemn the barbaric attack against the Protestant Church of Hantoukoura in the department of Foutouri, which left 14 dead and several wounded," Kabore said on Twitter.

The president offered his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The attack took place near the West African country's border with Niger, a troubled area where numerous extremist groups are currently active.

In recent times the so-called "tri-border region" between the two countries and Mali has been particularly troubled.