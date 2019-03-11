File photo: AP Photo/Sunday Alamba.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of the Plateau State governorship elections inconclusive. As a result, fresh elections will be held in the majority of government-held areas. Richard Kimbir, the state returning electoral officer who is also the Vice Chancellor of Benue State University of Agriculture, made the declaration early Monday morning.

Plateau State’s incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Simon Lalong, polled 583,255 while his opponent, Jeremiah Useni, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), polled 538,326 thus making the margin between the two frontrunners 44,929 votes. The state governorship candidate for the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) Alex Ladan, came third, polling 2,216 votes. Spoilt votes amounted to 49,377.

Consequently, the INEC will conduct fresh elections in 14 out of 17 local government areas. These include Jos East, Jos North, Jos South, Kanam, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mangu, Panshin, Kanke, Mikang, Quanpan, Riyom, Shendam, and Wase.

Kimbir explained that results at certain polling stations were cancelled due to over-voting, manual voting, and violence.

