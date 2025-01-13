From Zimbabwe to poverty: The harsh reality of migrants in South Africa

While South Africa has long been a destination for migrants fleeing economic hardship and drought in Zimbabwe, many arrive to find a harsh reality of poverty, persecution, and xenophobia. According to a recent Sky News report, migrants regularly cross through "blind spots" or use smugglers to navigate the porous border. One migrant openly admitted to crossing illegally, stating, “I’m not afraid to say this. I’m crossing illegally here because there’s no immigration or whatever. You can’t stop someone suffering.”

For those who make it across, the challenges only multiply. Shelters near the border, such as one for women and children, are filled with stories of despair. Some migrants, like a 14-year-old girl trafficked into South Africa, endure harrowing journeys. “They passed through people who were robbing others. Some were taken away, and some were raped,” she recounted. The situation for men isn’t any better. Many travel to Johannesburg only to find themselves trapped in poverty and forced into hijacked buildings. These decrepit structures are rife with overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, and the ever-present threat of fire. One resident remarked, “You’d rather be in this hijacked building than back home in Zimbabwe. There’s nothing to go back to.”

The migration crisis has fueled xenophobic sentiment across South Africa. Movements like Operation Dudula have gained traction, calling for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. Critics argue that undocumented migrants are straining public resources and competing for jobs in an already struggling economy. Yet, human rights advocates, such as attorney Nomzamo Zondo, call for a more constructive approach. “Once you are here, how do we make sure that you are regularised, that we know who you are, and that you contribute to this economy?” Zondo questioned. She warned against policies driven by hate and exclusion, urging the government to address systemic issues instead of scapegoating migrants.