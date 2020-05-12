Gaborone back under lockdown after SA truck driver tests positive

Rustenburg – Botswana capital city Gaborone was put back on a lockdown after the country recorded a new Covid-19 case. Presidential Covid-19 task team co-ordinator Kereng Masupu said the capital city was declared a high-risk area and put under lockdown with effect from Monday. This was after a truck driver from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19. The truck driver entered Botswana through the Tlokweng border from South Africa on Saturday and his results came back positive on Sunday. At the time he had made contact with several other people, including businesses such as Choppies at Fairground Mall, the Puma filling station at Fairground Mall and the CA Sale and Distribution at Commerce Park, which were closed immediately, with their employees advised not to go to work until further notice. "Those that came into contact with the truck driver are being traced while the truck driver is admitted at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital," he said.

All businesses the truck driver visited along his delivery route have been identified, registers have been collected and contact tracing has started.

The incident has occurred barely two days after the easing of restrictions on movement within the country to open up the economy, and only those with essential permits will be allowed to travel, Masupu has said.

Botswana has now registered 24 Covid-19 cases, with one death and 12 recoveries.

The country is under a state of emergency for six months in an attempt to cut the spread of Covid-19. Movement of people is restricted and only essential cargo is allowed through the country's port of entry.

African News Agency (ANA)