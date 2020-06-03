Gang storms isolation centre, forcibly removes Covid-19 patient in Nigeria

Cape Town - The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Nigeria’s Delta state has condemned a gang which stormed the facility and forcibly removed a Covid-19 patient from the premises.

According to The Guardian Nigeria 53-year-old Nwachukwu Michael Mordi, who tested positive for the virus on May 23, was taken away from the centre by seven men who claimed to be his relatives.

Mordi, a chief nursing officer at the central hospital in Agbor, reportedly tried to resist his admission to the centre on May 24.

The Delta state ministry of health said the men who took Mordi away had not endangered just the health of the broader community, but theirs as well.

In a statement, FMC public relations officer Ojebo Donald said management at the institution had raised concerns about Mordi’s aggressive behaviour at the isolation centre.