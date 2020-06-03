Gang storms isolation centre, forcibly removes Covid-19 patient in Nigeria
Cape Town - The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Nigeria’s Delta state has condemned a gang which stormed the facility and forcibly removed a Covid-19 patient from the premises.
According to The Guardian Nigeria 53-year-old Nwachukwu Michael Mordi, who tested positive for the virus on May 23, was taken away from the centre by seven men who claimed to be his relatives.
Mordi, a chief nursing officer at the central hospital in Agbor, reportedly tried to resist his admission to the centre on May 24.
The Delta state ministry of health said the men who took Mordi away had not endangered just the health of the broader community, but theirs as well.
In a statement, FMC public relations officer Ojebo Donald said management at the institution had raised concerns about Mordi’s aggressive behaviour at the isolation centre.
Mordi reportedly threatened staff and rejected medication, Donald said. The public relations officer alerted members of the public against coming into contact with the Covid-19 positive man as well as those who had been in close proximity to him since his departure from the isolation centre.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the West African country has recorded 10 819 cases of Covid-19, out of which 3 239 people have subsequently been discharged while 314 have died.
The Delta state has recorded 98 cases, including eight deaths
Information commissioner Charles Aniagwu said the state would concentrate beefing up internal security in its efforts to ensure the well-being of residents and the safety of property.
African News Agency/ANA