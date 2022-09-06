Gas is good for Africa, say West African energy ministers

West African leaders have discussed the future of natural gas in the region and the role it will play in its energy future under the theme ‘Developing a domestic natural gas economy in the MSGBC (Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry) region and beyond''. These are the main highlights from last week’s conference held in Senegal.

– African leaders noted that the basin is very rich in oil and gas resources, and that gas is an integral element for transformational change. – Delegates agreed to work on and provide access to affordable, clean and sustainable energy. – The advantages of gas for domestic economies were highlighted, with speakers emphasizing the need to address energy poverty in Africa using gas.

– Delegates identified that the real problem is how to get energy to every African citizen. – They agreed on the need to give priority to access for every African citizen to energy and security. – Extant global geopolitics were raised, with specific reference to Europe’s current craving for West African gas in light of the fuel source’s green-labelling by the EU.

– The most secure market for African producers is Africa. Delegates agreed that the region needs to be able to create a market. If member countries can export LNG to South Africa, Egypt and others, this will be long-term. – To secure the future and reduce energy poverty, region needs to create energy security. – The DRC does have natural wealth in the basin it shares with Congo-Brazzaville and Gabon.

– The technology in Africa and across the world allows for the tapping of rich oil reserves without touching biodiversity. – There have been two substantial discoveries. The turnaround time for evaluating applications for licensing has been really efficient. IOL