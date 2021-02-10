Gender-based violence soars in southern Africa during lockdown

RUSTENBURG - Gender-based violence increased in at least five southern African countries during Covid-19 lockdowns, non-governmental organisation Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

In a study titled “Treated like furniture: Gender-based violence and Covid-19 response in Southern Africa”, released on Tuesday, the NGO found that during the Covid-19 lockdown imposed by southern African countries, some homes across the region became enclaves of cruelty, rape and violence for women and girls trapped with abusive family members and nowhere to report or escape the danger.

The study further found that out of the five countries where gender-based violence was documented in the study, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe stand out as countries where support services for women and girls subjected to violence and abuse were not taken into consideration in the design of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

Zambia was the only country that recorded a slight decrease in gender-based violence during the national lockdown compared with the same period in 2019.

The study found that according to official police statistics, the country recorded a 10% decrease in the first quarter of 2020, which may reflect the fact that women were unable to call for help rather than a decline in gender-based violence cases.