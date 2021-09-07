Get a jab or resign, Zimbabwe government tells state workers

Harare - Zimbabwe's government on Tuesday said it would force unvaccinated civil servants and teachers to resign in a bid to ramp up the uptake of Covid-19 jabs. The southern African country has already made the vaccine mandatory for trading in markets, working out at gyms, frequenting restaurants and sitting university exams. Some private employers have followed suit.

Those measures have sparked outrage and overwhelmed thinly supplied inoculation centres, where it is not uncommon to find people queueing as early as 4 am (0200 GMT) to secure a jab. "If you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people you are serving, get vaccinated," Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said on local radio. "But if you want to enjoy your rights... you can resign," he added, noting that the same would apply to teachers.

Zimbabwe counts around 300,000 civil servants including some 100,000 teachers. The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions last month approached the High Court to challenge the compulsory innoculation of workers. Just over 2.7 million of Zimbabwe's 15 million inhabitants have so far received a first vaccine dose.