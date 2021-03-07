Ghana delivers Covid-19 vaccines to rural communities via drones

Cape Town - Ghana has become the first country in the world to use drones to deliver vaccines to rural communities.

According to a Friday report by Business Insider, drone delivery service Zipline started delivering the shots on March 2 as part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first shipment of vaccines through Covax, which aims to provide poorer countries with enough doses to cover 20% of their population.

Covax is the global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines led by Gavi – the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and other organisations.

On February 24, the WHO announced that 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses had arrived in the West African country’s capital of Accra.

According to Business Insider, Zipline, a San Francisco start-up, has been delivering medical supplies, including blood, personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccines since 2016 using patented autonomous drones.