Ghana ends mandatory face mask-wearing in public

Cape Town - Authorities in Ghana have ended mandatory face mask-wearing in public spaces as Covid-19 cases plateau in the West African country in recent weeks. President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the decision on Sunday, citing a sustained drop in Covid-19 infections in Ghana and neighbouring countries.

It's already been two years since the country recorded its first cases of Covid-19. After four waves of the pandemic in the country, Ghana has, for some time now, recorded very low active cases, citing online new publication Pulse. According to BBC Africa, the president also scrapped the requirement for negative PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the country through the Kotoka International Airport in Accra from Monday, 28 March. However, he encouraged Ghanaians to continue observing enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded places, said reports.

President Akufo-Addo added that 13.1million vaccine doses had been administered so far as part of efforts to get rid of the coronavirus from the country, writes Pulse. He said a total of 29 million doses of vaccines have arrived in the country to enable the target of vaccinating 20 million people possible. Earlier this month, a World Health Organization spokesperson said that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

The West African country has so far recorded 160,925 confirmed Covid cases. The UN health agency said before, the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, but it would depend on how quickly we met its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors. IOL