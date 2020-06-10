Ghana fears Covid-19 cases could spike if regulations are ignored

CAPE TOWN - Ghana could see an increase in Covid-19 cases should citizens fail to adhere to stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus, the general secretary of the Ghana Medical Association warned.

GhanaWeb reported Dr Justice Yankson saying that should citizens "do their part", the country would continue to handle the virus better than many had.

"Covid-19, as of now generally speaking, our numbers are going up. What is clear is that the recovery rate as far as Ghana is concerned is very impressive. “[If you look at the] death rate...at what we are doing, or the statistics compared to other neighbouring countries and even the world at large, we seem to have done so well," Yankson was quoted saying.

The low number of coronavirus-related deaths in the east African country was an indication that case management was good, he said. "[O]ur case management team has done a real man’s job."

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has, to date, recorded 10, 201 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 3, 755 recoveries, and 48 deaths.