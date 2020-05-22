Ghana has not requested a supply of Madagascar’s herbal Covid-19 remedy, says minister

Johannesburg - The Ghanaian government has denied that it requested a supply of Madagascar's Covid-Organics herbal remedy for the novel coronavirus, Pulse Ghana reported.

According to the news site, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also confirmed that the country had not taken delivery of any medicine from Madagascar.

“We have not received the supposed cure from Madagascar. What we have said is that Madagascar has reached out to us with their supposedly or suggested cure, and that we will test it through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centre for Plant Medicine before making a decision,” Nkrumah said during a press briefing on Thursday. “So please let’s be clear we have not requested for it neither have we received any.”

However, earlier in the week, the minister suggested that the government had reached out to Madagascar for its much-touted herbal cure for the coronavirus.

“We are considering it (the herbal cure). We have reached out to them (Madagascar). We have asked that it be made available to us and, like all drugs, it will be tested by FDA and in this case by the Centre for Plant Medicine and, if proven efficacious, we can recommend its use,” the Information Ministry’s Twitter page quoted him as saying on Tuesday.