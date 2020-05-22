Ghana man attacks mum with sword after blaming her for his infertility

PRETORIA - A 45-year-old Ghanaian man from Twifu Mampong in the Twifo-Ati Morkwa District allegedly attacked his mother with a sword after blaming her for his infertility, local radio station Kasapa FM, reported on Thursday. According to the report, the suspect and his wife had been married for sometime and had been unable to have a baby. Before the attack, the man allegedly threatened to behead his mother. On the day of the incident, the man reportedly had been intoxicated when he got home and attacked his mother. The broadcaster said the woman was admitted to the Twifu Praso government hospital.

According to the Twifo Praso district police commander, Addai Boateng, the suspect was also been admitted to the same hospital. It is alleged that he was injured when his younger brother intervened to stop the attack.

In a similar incident, a 60-year-old man in Gando near Nyanyema, a suburb at the Sawla-Tuna Kalba district, has been arrested for allegedly butchering his wife using a cutlass.

The GhanaWeb reported that the suspect accused his deceased wife, 57, of cheating on him with another man.

He then allegedly disposed of her body in a bush.

In another separate matter still in Ghana, a 55-year-old man from Obuom-Domeabra, near Weija, has been sentenced to two years for cutting off his 10-year-old son's ear for allegedly stealing GH¢250, a little over R700.

GhanaWeb reported that the man pleaded guilty to two counts of using a weapon and causing harm.

"Prior to handing down sentencing, the judge stated that the accused was a first offender and that he had shown remorse which he felt through his demeanor.

"He further stated that, he wanted the punishment to serve as a deterrent to others,” public relations officer of the Ghana police service, Afia Tenge was quoted saying.