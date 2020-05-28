Ghanaian man stabs landlord for exposing his infidelity to his wife - report

Pretoria - A Ghanaian tenant has allegedly stabbed his landlord for exposing his infidelity to his wife at Krakrom in the Bono region, GhanaWeb reported.

According to the online publication, the 53-year-old landlord was infuriated at the behaviour of his tenant who had a tendency to regularly bring in different women while his wife was away.

It was reported that the landlord had on several occasions warned the suspect to stop his adulterous life or vacate his room. However, the tenant allegedly kept on changing women whenever his wife travelled for business, GhanaWeb said.

"Tired of his [tenant’s] behaviour, the landlord reported him to the wife, a situation which led to a confrontation with the wife because the landlord had asked them to leave his house.

"The suspect then allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed the landlord in the waist, but some tenants in the house managed to rescue the landlord and sent him to the hospital for treatment, our reporter stated," the publication said in its report, adding that the man was still on the run.