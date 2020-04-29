Ghanaian minister asks landlords to check foreign potential tenants' Covid-19 status

Cape Town – Ghanaian Minister of Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea has asked landlords to check the Covid-19 status of foreigners before renting out property to them. According to Citi Newroom (CNR), during a briefing with the media on Tuesday, the minister stated this should be a mandatory procedure by landlords. Atta Akyea stated that if foreign potential tenants do not test negative for Covid-19, properties should not be leased to them. “Landlords must also be wary of potential tenants from foreign countries. It is mandatory to insist that without a Covid-19-negative clearance the landlord should not rent out the premises. “We all know that this pandemic has been imported, so be careful that in the name of dollars you do not go and bring in a foreigner who hasn’t been given clearance that he or she is not infected by the disease to come and live on the premises.

“I need not remind you that the virus is an importation from foreigners and those who had contact with them prior to the lockdown,” Atta Akyea said.

He said the government had the capacity to cover rent for those not able to meet their financial obligations to their landlords; however, his office is yet to hear of any evictions of tenants.

“If someone should push that if people have no place to live as a direct result of the Covid-19 challenges should have their rent paid, we should be able to absorb it. We have the financial space,” Atta Akyea said.

The minister said that should it come to his attention that residents are being evicted because they cannot pay their rent because of the Covid-19 pandemic, his office will look at the numbers and take it from there.

“Let’s see if there are numbers. We shouldn’t just wave our hands and say we should pay the rent of people who are suffering as a result of the Covid-19 numbers, but if we see the numbers, we will see what we can do,” Atta Akyea said.

African News Agency (ANA)