Ghanaian MP slammed for making TikTok videos, MP tells her to instead contest for a seat on the platform

CAPE TOWN - A Ghanaian member of parliament has been slammed by her colleagues for making TikTok videos and not attending parliamentary sessions. Kennedy Agyapong, an Assin Central MP, one of the constituencies represented in the Parliament of Ghana, has unleashed a scathing attack on Sarah Adwoa Safo, a Dome Kwabenya MP, one of the other constituencies represented in the parliament, over reports that she is holding the government to ransom, according to Ghanaian news website citinewsroom.com.

Fellow MPs say that Safo is sabotaging the party by her continued absence in parliament knowing well the hung nature of the house requires all members to be present, to pass crucial motions. Agyapong in one of his recent outbursts referenced the video-sharing platform where Safo posted three videos, telling her to instead go and contest for a seat on TikTok, according to a report by ghanaweb.com. The Assin Central MP also suggested that Safo should even lose her seat following her recent conduct, according to local media.

“She is saying she wants to be a deputy Majority Leader. That woman has failed in life. A cabinet minister (for Gender, Children and Social Protection) is now demanding that she should be made a deputy Majority Leader before she comes (to parliament),” Agyapong told Ghana’s Broadcasting Corporation GBC’s Breakfast Show on Monday. “You don’t come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing. Dome Kwabenya is not for (your father) Apostle Kwadwo Safo,” Agyapong told GBC. TikTok users didn’t waste any time in making fun of the MP, with many making videos mocking her, one user calling her the “absent from parliament but present on TikTok minister and MP”.