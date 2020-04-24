Ghanaian police deployed to Covid-19 hot spots to be tested

CAPE TOWN – More than 8,000 police officers, who are part of a 30,000-strong police and military deployment during the lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana, will first be tested for the virus, Africanews.com reports on Friday. According to Africanews.com, President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the country’s three weeks of lockdown, which included the Greater Accra regions and two other metropolitan areas. However, schools remain closed in the regions and authorities have banned public gatherings and the western country’s borders remain closed. Social distancing should still be enforced at all costs, the report said. It was also decreed that face masks must be worn and that hygiene processes such as hand washing and sanitising, must remain in place.

Notices would also be going up in areas and outside public areas such as mall, banks, markets, pharmacies, and residents who were not wearing masks would be prohibited from entering the premises or mode of transport, the report said.

A temporary ban has also been imposed on special market days as satellite markets are created to decongest market regions.

To date, the Ghana Health Services has reported 1,279 positive Covid-19 cases with 120 recoveries in place and nine deaths recorded.

On Monday, Akufo-Addo was adamant he made the right decision in lifting the lockdown regulations and that the informal sector, which plays an important role in the economy, was a big factor in his decision.

“We are also looking at the demography of the disease itself, in terms of the sick, in terms of death.

“What we will like to do, as decision makers, is to balance all these factors and to come to a conclusion and a set of solutions that will benefit our people and of course, protect the economy of our country. All of these have been the basket of issues that have led us to take this decision,” Akufo-Addo said.

African News Agency