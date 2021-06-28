Ghanaian preacher ’curses’ Covid-19 Delta variant

Cape Town - Ghanaian Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has cursed the Delta Covid-19 variant which is gripping the African continent. According to local newspaper reports, the founder of Action Chapel International told his congregation: “Once again, thank you for tuning in everyone online and for taking time to come into the house for those of you that are here with us.

“I pray that your immunity will be strengthened and protected,” he said. He continued: “I insulate all your organs by the blood of Jesus against the Delta variant that is sweeping across Europe and I’m told it’s come into Africa and into Ghana, we block it in the name of Jesus,” reported online news outlet Pulse Nigeria. “We curse this Delta variant with the curse of Adonai,” he said.

The archbishop is considered the richest pastor in Ghana, with a net worth of US$6.9 million, according to a list compiled by the website glusea.com. In May, a Nigerian preacher claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine in circulation was “a deadly thing” and that he had the cure for the coronavirus. According to Nigerian online news outlet Platinum Post, the general overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo made the outlandish claims in a sermon on May 9.

The highly contagious Delta variant is the fastest and fittest coronavirus strain that will “pick off” the most vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said. Delta has the potential “to be more lethal because it’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans”, the WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan said. The WHO said on Friday that Delta was becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), six cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the West African country. The Delta variant is more contagious and resistant to vaccines than the Alpha variant, according to the website Fact Check Ghana.com.