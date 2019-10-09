File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg – A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana is threatening to sue the BBC over a report that alleged that he gave his students grades based on their willingness to engage in sex with him. Professor Ransford Gyampo has denied the allegations made in the BBC’s "Sex for Grades" documentary, the latest report in its "African Eye" programme, and said he will sue the British broadcaster for defamation, the Ghanaian Times reported.

Gyampo further asserted that he was keenly aware of the university’s sexual harassment policy and even the BBC was unable to produce irrefutable evidence that he had engaged in sex with his students before grading them.

He explained that a lady appearing in the report who had engaged him in an informal conversation was not his student and neither was she a student at the university.

“The BBC ignored all her contributions to our conversation. They ignored all her messages she sent to me. They ignored my objections and letters written to refute their allegations. They also edited the video to suit their purpose.”