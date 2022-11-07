Ghanaian protesters demand president step down over economic crisis

Filing past police in riot gear, the red-clad crowd waved placards and chanted “Akufo-Addo must go” and “IMF no” in reference to the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund for billions of dollars to prop up the economy.

Last week, the president sought to reassure Ghanaians that the authorities would get the country's finances back on track after consumer inflation topped 37% in September, a 21-year peak despite aggressive policy tightening.

"He has failed and we are asking him to resign. High fuel price increments are killing the people of Ghana," said protester Rafael Williams.

The peaceful protest was the latest in demonstrations this year, over the soaring cost of living that has made it even harder for people to get by in a country where around a quarter of the population live on less than $2.15 (about R40) a day, according to the World Bank.