Ghanaian robber and rapist gunned down by police

CAPE TOWN - A Ghanaian man alleged to have raped and shot a young woman in the head last week was killed by police on Monday. According to GhanaWeb, police named the suspect, Ernest Akorli, locally known as Jerigoji, who allegedly robbed, raped and shot a 20-year-old woman in Yeji in the Bono East Region last Wednesday. Police alleged Jerigoji had been terrorising the people of Yeji, a major fishing community, for a while before his death. Information obtained by police indicated that the female victim was walking with her boyfriend before they were ambushed and robbed by Jerigoji. He then tied up the victim’s boyfriend before raping her, shooting her in the head and fleeing the scene.

It was believed Jerigoji went into hiding after committing the crime, which sent shock waves through the region.

Hot on his trail, police searched for him non-stop and by Monday, officials received information on his whereabouts.

Intelligence received by police indicated that Jerigoji was hiding out in Kwayease, a suburb of Yeji, and his exact location was provided.

Acting on this information, police went out in full force to arrest the suspect, who attempted to escape.

A chase ensued between the suspect and the police and Jerigoji started shooting at them.

Officers returned fire and shot Jerigoji, who was subsequently declared dead on the scene.

News of his death spread like wildfire and residents in the Yeji town celebrated his demise.

Yeji District police commander Superintendent Thomas Owuahene has issued a stern warning to would-be criminals in their jurisdiction that if they commit a crime they will face the wrath of the police.

African News Agency