PRETORIA - Ghanaian army sergeant has been sentenced to 20 years for incest by an Accra Circuit Court, it was reported on Monday. The Citi Newsroom (CNR) said that the man had started to abuse his daughter when she was nine-years-old. The abuse continued until the child was 15.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of defilement and incest.

In handing down the sentence, the presiding judge said that as a serving military officer, the father should have known better.

“According to the court the convict was a threat to humanity and should be kept away to safeguard the future of girls, adding that his sentence was to serve as a deterrent to other likeminded people,” CNR reported.