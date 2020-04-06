Ghana's president extends closure of country's borders by two weeks

Pretoria - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders by two weeks, Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced via Twitter.

The extension took effect on April 5.

“President Akufo-Addo has by a new Executive Instrument, EI 66, extended the closure of Ghana’s borders by another two weeks effective midnight tomorrow, April 5.

“Mr President believes that these tough decisions are necessary to protect the lives of Ghanaians despite the inconvenience it causes to many,” read the tweet.

The minister said the extension of the border closure is to ensure that there is no risk of importation of Covid-19 into Ghana while the country focuses on the enhanced contact tracing and testing programme currently under way.