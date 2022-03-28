Global food charity partners with FoodForward South Africa to eradicate hunger

Cape Town - Global food aid charity FoodChain Global (FCG), a blockchain-based ecosystem focused on fighting global hunger through NFTs, P2E games, staking, and exclusive merchandise, has partnered with FoodForward SA to eradicate hunger, a statement said. The partnership includes FCG donating 30% of all FOOD tokens sold on MEXC, which is known as the exchange of high performance and mega transaction matching technology which will be used to buy food.

While the developed world continues to battle rising inflation and worry about soaring fuel prices, 40% of South Africans still go to sleep hungry. In East Africa, seven million people are at risk of starvation, and another 33.8 million faces acute food insecurity, according to reports. All of this is compounded by the conflict in Europe, which threatens to cause a global food crisis. According to a statement, FoodForward SA will be the boots on the ground in South Africa, managing purchases and distribution to those suffering from food insecurity across the country, said a statement.

FoodChain’s partnership with FoodForward SA unites two organisations dedicated to eradicating the plague of hunger. When FCG sells FOOD tokens on MEXC, 30% of the proceeds get converted to USDT, the US dollar stable coin, which are then converted to US dollars and used to buy food. FoodForward SA uses its resources and connections on the ground in South Africa to purchase vital food products and distribute them to those suffering from food insecurity across the country’s nine provinces.

“Our formal partnership FoodForward SA officially expands our food donations onto the African continent,” says Shawn Kurz, Founder of FoodChain Global. “We chose FoodForward SA since they are a solid boots-on-the-ground organisation.” “FoodForward SA is delighted to become one of FoodChain Global’s newest beneficiary charities,” says Deidre Adams, FoodForward SA’s Fund Development Manager.

“The partnership will be a critical enabler of our work as we advance our core business of recovering good quality surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers, and redistributing this food to vulnerable communities across South Africa.” IOL