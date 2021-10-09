Google earmarks US$1bn for digital transformation in Africa

Cape Town – American multinational technology company Google has earmarked US$1 billion for digital transformation in Africa. It made the announcement during the maiden edition of the Google for Africa event on Wednesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a US$1-billion investment in Africa over five years covering a range of initiatives, such as improving connectivity and investing in start-ups. Pichai said Africa was booming and that the company was excited to demonstrate this at its first Google for Africa event. “Of course, Africa also faces considerable challenges. The pandemic continues to have a profound impact on communities on this continent and around the world,” said Pichai.

Pichai added that they have found that technology can be of great help to many on the continent. “Being useful in these moments is at the heart of our mission: to organise the information available in the world and make it universally accessible and useful,” said Pichai. Pichai added that the dynamic will only grow, since 300 million people will be connected to the internet in Africa over the next five years.

He added that many of them were young, creative and enterprising, and were ready to innovate and seize opportunities. “Since we opened our first offices in Africa, we have given 100 million Africans access to the internet for the first time and given digital tools to millions of businesses and creators.” According to Pichai, the investment will support the continent's digital transformation in four key areas.