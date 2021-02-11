Government congratulates Dumisa Ntsebeza on his appointment to African Court
Pretoria – The government on Thursday congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC on his appointment as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
The 34th African Union (AU) heads of state and government ordinary summit, which sat at the weekend, appointed Ntsebeza and Justice Sacko Modibo from the Republic of Mali as new judges of the African Court and Peoples’ Rights.
In her congratulatory message to Ntsebeza, International Relation and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the renowned advocate’s appointment is an outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa.
“South Africa wishes Advocate Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our continent,” said Pandor.
Ntsebeza has served as a commissioner on the United Nations International Commission of Inquiry in Darfur.
In South Africa, he was a commissioner and head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Investigative Unit. The department of international relations recounted that Ntsebeza has also, on several occasions, served as a judge of the high court and the labour court of South Africa.
At the Marikana commission of inquiry, which was chaired by retired judge Ian Farlam, Ntsebeza vigorously represented the families of deceased Lonmin mineworkers.
The commission probed the deaths of 44 people at Lonmin's platinum mining operations in Marikana, near Rustenburg, North West.
The African court is composed of 11 judges, who are nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. The court meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may hold extra-ordinary sessions.
African News Agency (ANA)