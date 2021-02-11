Government congratulates Dumisa Ntsebeza on his appointment to African Court

Pretoria – The government on Thursday congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC on his appointment as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The 34th African Union (AU) heads of state and government ordinary summit, which sat at the weekend, appointed Ntsebeza and Justice Sacko Modibo from the Republic of Mali as new judges of the African Court and Peoples’ Rights.

In her congratulatory message to Ntsebeza, International Relation and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the renowned advocate’s appointment is an outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa.

“South Africa wishes Advocate Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our continent,” said Pandor.

Ntsebeza has served as a commissioner on the United Nations International Commission of Inquiry in Darfur.