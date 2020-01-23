Former Zimbabwean first lady ﻿Grace Mugabe. File picture: Aaron Ufumeli/EPA

HARARE - Former Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe is among at least 132 people accused of allegedly dealing illegally in state land. An audit report into sales of state land in Harare, which was conducted by a commission of inquiry led by Supreme Court judge Tendai Uchena, recommended that former President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace be prosecuted along with many others.

The inquiry investigated the acquisition and sale of state land in the city and other urban areas since 2005. Other prominent figures recommended for investigation include former local government minister Ignatius Chombo, secretary in the same ministry George Mlilo, former minister Nyasha Chikwinya, businessman and president of the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations Philip Chiyangwa and former legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo said on Thursday that the commission had received a copy of the audit report and that investigations would start soon.

"We hope investigations will start on Monday after we have agreed on the cases that ZACC and the police will be investigating," she said.